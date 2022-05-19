Report: Manchester United Cancel End Of The Season Awards Ceremony At Old Trafford Following Embarrassment From Players

Manchester United have opted not to host the award ceremony at the end of the season after players felt embarrassed of the season to forget they have performed for the Red Devils in the Premier League.

The Old Trafford side have held the glitzy end-of-season event for more than ten years, to honour and pay tribute to the club's best players at first-team and youth level.

IMAGO / PA Images

The traditional dinner is normally hosted at Old Trafford and is usually scheduled for the final fortnight of the season, but is not going to happen this year.

According to a broadcast from MUTV, It is known that Manchester United players were too embarrassed to even think about the event following an humiliating season.

Players are said to have felt awkward about showing up to the event, which is why the Red Devils decided to avoid it this season, despite skipping the event for couple years due to Covid.

