Report: Manchester United Have The Strongest Bid So Far Although A Blow-Up Offer Is Needed - Erik Ten Hag Wants Frenkie De Jong Bad

According to reports, Erik ten Hag is pushing the transfer move for Frenkie de Jong and ‘wants to have him back by his side’ at Manchester United.

It was claimed that the Red Devils have made the strongest bid for the Midfielder so far.

They said the Spanish side is finding a way to get rid of ten of their unwanted players to be able to gather 50 million euros from the sales. Barcelona is also analyzing bigger departures.

The Dutchman is among them having several interested parties looking for his signature this summer. The Red Devils are the keenest after Ten Hag's request.

Both had a successful past in Ajax, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag wants to live that again with the midfielder becoming part of his rebuild.

According to claims from SportWitness: The Cules are ‘willing to sell’, but they will only do so for an exaggerated amount, optimistically hoping for 90 million euros.

They might negotiate for 80 million but Xavi Hernandez's side have been clear about it, they won’t accept a dime less than that figure.

A formal offer for about 65 to 70 million euros could test that.

Xavi does not want to let the Netherlands International go and has let president Laporta and the club management know that.

However, the manager also understands that if a blow-up 90 million euros offer arrives from United, there is absolutely nothing he could do to prevent Frenkie De Jong from departing Camp Nou.

