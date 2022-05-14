Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Is Given A Boost as Xavi Hernandez Fails To Rule Out Frenkie De Jong Sale

Manchester United have been boosted in their task to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong with Xavi Hernandez failing to rule out the Dutchman's potential sale.

De Jong has been linked several times to a Manchester United move the whole week, according to reports, Erik Ten Hag even contacted the number 21's agent to find out how interested the player was to join United.

Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong

Currently, Frenkie De Jong is always in the starting eleven despite the not so convincing performance showed along the season with the Cules.

The academy players Pedri and Gavi have taken a lot of the Arkel born credit since they have been upgraded to the first Barca team and the great performance showed on the second half of the season.

In addition, the Cules are facing problems economically, a clear example was the forced release of Lionel Messi that had to go last summer.

And the exact same thing could be happening with Frenkie De Jong's case, with Barcelona manager refusing to rule out a potential summer transfer to Manchester United.

Xavi Hernandez

According to reports from Evening Standard (via stretty news): Xavi said: “For me he is very important, he [De Jong] has been a starter practically every game, except when he has been rotated due to tiredness, fatigue or competition. For me he is fundamental. But we all depend on the economic situation of the club.”

 When asked on some players are ‘untouchable’ in the transfer market he added: “Of course there are, they are in my head. I have it clear. From there, we have to see what the [economic] situation is and our ability to maneuver.”

