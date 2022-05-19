Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Loanee Donny Van De Beek Makes His Everton Return After A Long Injury Recovery

This has been a season to forget for Manchester United loanee Donny Van De Beek who will have to think about his performances in the last two seasons.

The Dutchman joined Manchester United in 2020 with the pledge of demonstrating what he had done in that Ajax that reached the semi-finals of UEFA Champions League on 2019.

Unfortunately, that was not the case in the Red Devils where he struggled to be in the starting team and couldn't establish his playstyle.

Donny Van De Beek

The 25-year-old was loaned to Frank Lampard’s failing Everton side and did not take long to make it into the starting line up, but unluckily an injury prevented him from playing in March.

A thigh injury kept the midfielder out of the pitchs since then, the Netherlands International has missed the last 11 fixtures.

Donny Van De Beek is now back in action as he was named on the bench for tonight's game against Crystal Palace.

The number 30 will try his best hoping to end the season in good shape and preventing Everton from falling to a relegation position in the table, before coming back to Manchester United this summer.

