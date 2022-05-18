Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Won’t Blow Their Budget Paying 82 Million Euros For Frenkie de Jong They Have Told Barcelona

According to recent reports, Manchester United would have told Barcelona they will not pay such a high fee to sign Frenkie De Jong. As the Red Devils' budget isn't bottomless.

Barcelona are desperate to sell some players to improve their dire economical situation and be able to sign from the top European elite this summer.

The Cules know Frenkie de Jong's high value with Manchester United keen on his services but the Spanish side wants a great disburse for the midfielder.

Frenkie De Jong at Barcelona

According to Outlet Daily Mail: Manchester United already told Barcelona they won’t blow their budget on an 82 million euros summer deal for the Dutchman.

Manager Erik ten Hag is very interested in adding Frenkie De Jong to his Old Trafford side this transfer window, but each day it seems to be more distant. 

Xavi Hernandez's side wants back the 77 million euros it cost them to sign De Jong from Ajax three years ago.

