Report: Manchester United Youngster James Garner Receives International Call Up

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Midfielder James Garner was loaned from Manchester United to Nottingham Forest to help the club win the Championship.

Garner did so well individually that got called up by the English National team Under 21 for the upcoming matches they will play.

The English born has been of great help for Championship side Nottingham Forest to climb from the bottom of the table to the playoff final this season, he became a must for Nottingham Forest's manager in their two-man midfield.

James Garner

The young lions will play four games in their UEFA Euro Under 21 qualification group in the coming weeks against the Czech Republic, Kosovo, Albania and Slovenia.

This will not be the first time Garner gets in the English Under 21 team having previously performed for his country back in March, he participated in the matches against Andorra and Albania.

Forest manager Steve Cooper was excited to comment on Garner in a recent interview, saying: 

“I knew him from his England Under-17 days, where he was captain, so we had a relationship before here. He has been excellent.

“Over recent months he has been a high-performing player in the team. He has been a constant selection for us.

“The loan is proving to be a really beneficial one. It is important now that he stays at the same level for the run-in.

“He needs to get to the end of the season and be able to say that he is a better player than he was before he came here.

“That is always the objective of a loan. We are very happy with him. We work very hard with him and he works very hard himself.”

James Garner
News

By Saul Escudero30 seconds ago
