Report: Manchester United Youngsters On Loan Close To Promotion With Their Teams

Manchester United loanees James Garner and Nathan Bishop were crucial in their respective clubs with a first leg play-off semi-final victory for each one on Saturday.

With Garner playing for Nottingham Forest and Nathan Bishop for Mansfield Town, the youngsters were very important in their similar victories (2-1).

Garner has been rocking it this season bringing the attention of many and becoming the tournament surprise, helping Forest to get out from the bottom to a potential promotion under Steve Cooper.

Teammate Ryan Yates told Nottinghamshire Live: "The delivery has got to be good, it’s got to be in the right areas. We’ve got one of the best in the league at that in James. He’s unbelievable."

Later that night, Nathan Bishop started in goal for Mansfield in their play off match against Northampton, where he stood firm, helping his team to an important 2-1 victory.

Northampton faced the game as a strong away team, but was not very fortunate and ended the season outside the automatic promotion position by goal difference, Mansfield validated their home presence to achieve a tight win.

