Report: Paul Pogba Agreed On Personal Terms With Manchester City But Refused To Join To Avoid Being Slammed By Manchester United Fans

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba had reportedly agreed to personal terms on a transfer to Manchester City but regretted his decision for fear of facing Red Devils' fan hate.

That signing would have set the transfer window on fire, just like Argentinian Forward Carlos Tevez did when he walked to the other side of the street many years ago.

But luckily for Pogba, he seems to have decided that exploring other options could be better for him.

IMAGO / PA Images

After six long years at Old Trafford this summer Pogba is set to depart with his contract expiring.

Many at Machester United will be in peace watching him leave after failing to live up to his club-record price tag.

His departure will somehow be painful for the Red Devils economically wise, as the Frenchman will leave the club on a free after costing United 105 million euros.

The Citizens joined Juventus and PSG in the race to sign the 29-year-old's services. Guardiola needs to hire a new midfielder this transfer window as Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho are likely to exit the club.

According to a report from The Times, "the deal got as far as a personal terms agreement before a sudden change of heart. Pogba supposedly feared that locally-based United fans could make his life 'unbearable' if he went through with the deal."

