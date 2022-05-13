Skip to main content
Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona

According to several reports, Manchester United would be closer than ever to landing Frenkie De Jong, as Erik Ten Hag considers him to be an essential piece of his puzzle, Xavi Hernandez has spoken.

The Dutch Midfielder has had a solid performance with Barcelona throughout the season, being the reason the new Red Devils' manager is keen on him.

De Jong also has a background with Erik Ten Hag in Ajax, and the Dutch manager will not hesitate to use that in Manchester United's favour.

Ten Hag will undoubtedly put in contact with Frenkie De Jong to try to convince him of his project at Old Trafford. 

Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie De Jong receiving instructions from Xavi Hernandez

According to claims from Spanish outlet AS: Xavi Hernandez does not want Frenkie De Jong or Memphis Depay to leave Barcelona.

But the Spanish manager also understands very well the precarious situation Barca is facing at the moment financially wise.

So, Hernandez is willing to let either of them or both go, as long as an irresistible offer arrives.

Barcelona will consider selling the Dutchman to Manchester United, only if the Old Trafford side make their bid for no less than 80 million euros. 

