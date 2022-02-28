Skip to main content
Russia Banned From Football by UEFA and FIFA

Russia have officially been banned from football by FIFA and UEFA governing bodies following the countries actions in Ukraine.

The Russian National Team and Russian Football Clubs have been banned from competing in UEFA and FIFA licensed competitions until further notice.

The ban by UEFA and FIFA means that Russia will no longer be allowed to play in the FIFA World Cup play-offs and evidently, the World Cup itself.

This also means that Spartak Moscow have been removed from the UEFA Europa League and are out of this seasons competition.

The media release by FIFA says "football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people".

Many clubs across the world have shown their solidarity for Ukraine during the weekend's fixtures with many of football's top stars calling for an end to Russia's actions against Ukraine.

