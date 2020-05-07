Is the Sancho Move OFF?! | Paper Talk | 07/05/2020

This morning as reports coming from The Mirror that United are no longer pursuing a move for Jadon Sancho due to the financial effects of the Coronavirus pandemic!

Is the Sancho Move OFF?!

According to Ronan Murphy from GOAL Man Utd have decided not to make a move for Jadon Sancho this summer because of the coronavirus uncertainty, according to the Mirror.

According to the Mirror Manchester United may wait another 12 months due to the coronavirus situation the world is in at the moment.

United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has already warned publicly that huge transfers would be ignoring the “realities that face the sport.”

Dortmund has made it no secret that they will be ready to sell the Englishman in the future as they have made a successful business model on buying young talent and then cashing in when the time is right.

But they are also very happy for him to stay and would not suddenly begin to entertain lower bids so it would be up to United to meet their price or potentially have to wait a year. With the probability of his price increase even more, if he has another good season in Germany impressing again both in Europe and Domestic competitions.

There has been interest from Spain but United are firm favourites - but the coronavirus situation may mean the deal is delayed.

Joe is here for the Paper Talk this morning as reports coming from The Mirror that United are no longer pursuing a move for Jadon Sancho due to the financial effects of the Coronavirus pandemic!

