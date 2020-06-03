Sancho No.1 Priority | Manchester United Transfer News | 03/06/20

James Robson of the Evening Standard reports that United are now focussing their efforts on signing Jadon Sancho and making him the priority signing this summer.

Sancho Priority for United

According to The Evening Standard Manchester United still plan to strengthen in attack this summer despite extending Odion Ighalo’s loan deal until January.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to delay his pursuit of a top-class centre forward to focus attention and funds on other targets, such as Jadon Sancho.

Sancho remains Solskjaer’s dream target – even if United are adamant they won’t meet Borussia Dortmund’s valuation of £100million-plus even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Sancho a priority it looks like a striker will not be bought in the summer with Ighalo's loan spanning until January 2021 which could mean Mason Greenwood who already has 12 goals in his breakthrough season to improve.

Estudiantes confirm Rojo likely to make United return

Marcos Rojo's Manchester United career is seemingly coming to an end, but he may not be done with the club just yet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allowed Rojo to join boyhood club Estudiantes on a short loan in January, but he managed to play just one game - due to injury problems - before the break-in world football.

Based on that alone, it would seem like he isn't in Solskjaer's long-term plans and from what he's said recently, he could see his near future away from Old Trafford too. Read the full story here

