Scott McTominay Open To Manchester United Exit

Erik Ten Hag is keen to keep a good squad at Old Trafford until the end of the season as his side has so many competitions to compete in. The Dutchman wants to ensure his squad has the depth to compete.

Manchester United will be playing games with a seriously quick turnover and a solid depth is important. Many clubs have been interested in signing midfielder Scott McTominay over the past weeks as stated in reports.

Despite United not being currently open to selling the midfielder, a new report suggests he may be open to an exit. The report claims that the Scotsman is open to a move to Newcastle United.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Newcastle have held an interest in the player for some time and would like to sign the midfielder. As stated United are not currently open to a sale of the player, however the player is open to an exit.

According to a new report from Luke Edwards of the Daily Telegraph, "Newcastle United have expressed an interest in Scott McTominay, the player is worried about a lack of game time under Erik ten Hag. McTominay is understood to be open to moving to St James’ Park."

It's unclear at this stage whether United's standpoint will change on a sale at this point.

