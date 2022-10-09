Scott McTominay To Miss Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will miss the next game following tonights win at Everton. McTominay picked up his fifth yellow card of the season.

McTominay was started from the bench for the away trip at Goodison Park this evening. Casemiro was granted a start following his performance in midweek.

The Scotsman was brought on close to the end of the game against Everton. Within minutes of coming on, McTominay was booked.

This now leaves United without the extra option in midfield for the game against Newcastle United. Casemiro will be almost certain to start the game at Old Trafford.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

McTominay had been a consistent starter since Casemiro’s arrival. However the Brazilian has grown into the play style and has now started the last two games.

The absence of McTominay next weekend could be big. Newcastle are a physical side, a game that McTominay would have been well suited for.

The Scotsman will now miss just that game but can still feature in midweek in the Europa League. As stated, this means Casemiro should almost certainly start against Eddie Howe’s men.