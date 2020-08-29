Manchester United's opening Premier League TV schedule announced ahead of new season

Manchester United haven't got an illustrious opening two fixtures in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, however, both have been chosen to be shown on TV.

The Reds were supposed to start things off with a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday 12 September, though their late involvement in the Europa League this month has granted a prolonged week's rest.

Alas, United kick off the new season against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday 19 September with fresh hopes of building on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's positive first full league campaign at the helm.

The visit of Roy Hodgson's side will be shown live on Sky Sports, with kick-off changed to 17:30 BST.

United will be looking to avenge the 2-1 defeat to the Eagles on home turf 12 months ago, in which Patrick van Aanholt became the first visiting player to score a winner at the Theatre of Dreams in Premier League history.

A week later, Solskjaer's men to take the trip down south to face Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday 26 September.

Graham Potter's outfit could prove to be a stern test for United, and BT Sport have the honours of broadcasting this one at the earlier time of 12:30 BST.

It's a little less gruelling than the October schedule, which will pit the Reds up against Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal...

