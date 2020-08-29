SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Manchester United's opening Premier League TV schedule announced ahead of new season

Alex Turk

Manchester United haven't got an illustrious opening two fixtures in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, however, both have been chosen to be shown on TV.

The Reds were supposed to start things off with a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday 12 September, though their late involvement in the Europa League this month has granted a prolonged week's rest.

Alas, United kick off the new season against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday 19 September with fresh hopes of building on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's positive first full league campaign at the helm.

The visit of Roy Hodgson's side will be shown live on Sky Sports, with kick-off changed to 17:30 BST.

United will be looking to avenge the 2-1 defeat to the Eagles on home turf 12 months ago, in which Patrick van Aanholt became the first visiting player to score a winner at the Theatre of Dreams in Premier League history.

A week later, Solskjaer's men to take the trip down south to face Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday 26 September.

Graham Potter's outfit could prove to be a stern test for United, and BT Sport have the honours of broadcasting this one at the earlier time of 12:30 BST.

It's a little less gruelling than the October schedule, which will pit the Reds up against Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal...

Be sure to check out the latest Fanzine Friday on Stretford Paddock with this weeks guest, Steve Black from United We Stand...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greek officers told Harry Maguire he 'wouldn't play again' while hitting his legs

Manchester United captain has revealed Greek officers told him he 'wouldn't play again' while assaulting his legs during his arrest.

Alex Turk

Harry Maguire reveals he feared for his life during Mykonos arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has revealed he feared for his life during his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos, in his first public statement.

Alex Turk

Fabrizio Romano addresses reports linking Sandro Tonali to Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has quickly addressed reports from Italy linking Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali to Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Dean Henderson ready to fight for game time after penning new Manchester United contract

Dean Henderson has revealed he's determined to feature as much as possible after signing a long-term contract extension at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Three Manchester United stars named in Europa League Squad of the Season

Three Manchester United players have been named in the 2019/20 Europa League Squad of the Season.

Alex Turk

Manchester United see €25m Benoit Badiashile bid rejected by Monaco

Monaco have rejected a €25million offer from Manchester United to sign centre-back Benoit Badiashile.

Alex Turk

Pictured: Marc Jurado arrives in England to complete Manchester United transfer

Marc Jurado has been pictured arriving in England ahead of his transfer to Manchester United from Barcelona.

Alex Turk

Manchester United 'relaxed' over lack of transfer activity

Manchester United are reportedly 'relaxed' about their lack of transfer activity so far this summer.

Alex Turk

Mason Greenwood set to join impressive list after maiden senior England call-up

Mason Greenwood looks set to join an impressive list of Manchester United players after receiving his maiden senior England call-up.

Alex Turk

Manchester United release strong statement on Harry Maguire verdict

Manchester United have released a strong statement on Harry Maguire after he was found guilty for all charges in court on Tuesday.

Alex Turk