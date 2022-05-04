Serious Concerns About Manchester United Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick Role After Erik Ten Hag Arrival

Manchester United fans were very happy when Ralf Rangnick's appointment was made official at Old Trafford

It was clear that the German would take over as the interim boss until the end of the season before acquiring a consultancy role with the board. However, things are not what United would have expected.

Rangnick has built a great reputation for himself over the last decade in restructuring RB Leipzig, now the Bundesliga team is an amazing rival to play against.

So much that is now on the final stages of the UEFA Europa league, with of course many players bought by the Red Devils' boss.

IMAGO / News Images

Rangnick has a great eye for the transfer market, he likes to purchase young players for bargain prices with immense potential that later blossom into world class football players, clear examples are Timo Werner and Naby Keita.

Everyone at Manchester United were very excited about the idea of the Old Trafford side being run the same way Rangnick did with the Red Bulls. However, things don't look to be going that direction.

The Daily Mail (via The United Stand): released a report back in April claiming that Rangnick was set to work only six days per 30 calendar days, which accumulates to around 72 days per year.

The interim manager has also signed with the Austrian national team to become the next manager, taking more of his time by managing.

Recently newspaper The Telegraph have published a report saying that there are 'serious doubts' within the club over Rangnick's impact as an advisor to the board.

The outlet says that many inside the club feel Rangnick won't be able to have any meaningful impact to favor Manchester United.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon