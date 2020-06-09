Several United players amongst most valuable in the world

The Biannual CIES Football Observatory transfer value list has been revealed and Manchester United boast a large presence, with a total of seven names included in the top 100.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building one of the most exciting squads in Europe at Old Trafford and that's proven by how much his players have been valued.

The rankings algorithm takes players from Europe's 'big five' leagues in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain and estimates their transfer value.

Four of the top five are English players, with Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Trent Alexander-Arnold behind Kylian Mbappe.

Who's the fourth man you ask? It's none other than Manchester's own Marcus Rashford in 5th, with a transfer value of €152.3million.

Further down the line in 17th is Bruno Fernandes, who boasts a value of €104.9million - more than double of what United paid for his services a few months ago.

Next up, somewhat surprisingly, is Daniel James in 51st with a suggested value of €73.9million after a promising first season at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer's first-choice centre-back pairing Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire also make the top 100 in 69th and 77th respectively.

Although Maguire is still 27 years old and United captain, his value of €57.9million is lower than the €63million above Lindelof's head.

We're not done there, with French duo Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba again, somewhat surprisingly, in the latter end of the rankings.

Martial is in 74th with a value of €61million, whilst Pogba is placed in 81st with a value of just €50.6million.

There is plenty of ready-made quality and potential amongst this current squad, with a lot of the aforementioned stars only expected to improve in years to come.

