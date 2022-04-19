Club Refuse to Rule Out Future Move for Manchester United Forward

La Liga side Sevilla have refused to rule out the possibility of keeping Manchester United's Anthony Martial at the club beyond the current season.

Martial returns from his current loan spell from Sevilla in the summer and the Frenchman has, so far, failed to impress in his stint in Spain. He also picked up an injury recently.

Sevilla's sporting director Monchi spoke to Radio Sevilla (via Daily Mail) in an interview recently and a topic that he gave his views on was the future of Martial.

The Spaniard refused to rule out the possibility of Martial not staying at Andalusia beyond the current campaign.

"His transfer was cheaper than you think, but it's still a big bet, just six or seven million.

"Unfortunately, it is difficult to analyse Martial's performance when he was injured and now he is injured again.

"I'm not closing the door on his continuity although there's a lot to see and discuss with the player at the end of the season."

Martial has been booed by certain fans in his current loan stint and the Frenchman has scored only once in 11 appearances for the club.

