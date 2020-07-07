Shaw: Greenwood will become a United legend

We're into a new week, but Manchester United fans can't stop talking about the uprise of Mason Greenwood after his contributions against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 18-year-old followed up a goal and assist against Brighton & Hove Albion last Tuesday with another two brilliant goals in the 5-2 win at Old Trafford.

After signing his three-year contract extension, Nemanja Matic took time to pay recognition to Greenwood and now another team-mate has done the same.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Shaw made it clear he holds Greenwood in high regard and believes he has what it takes to become a club great:

"A lot of people are talking about him because it’s not often you see someone so young and be both-footed like he is. I think he needs to focus on what’s happening inside the club and ignore what people are saying because sometimes it gets over you about the people talking good stuff about you. It gives you an over-confidence but to be fair, he’s not doing anything other than playing and scoring great goals so I think if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’ll become a United legend. No doubt about it."

In his debut season with the first team, Greenwood has scored 15 goals in all competitions, just five behind top club goalscorers Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford on 20.

I genuinely can't remember the last time a player came through the ranks and created this much buzz - even Rashford didn't after bursting onto the scene in 2016.

His raw ability to find the back of his net with his left or right foot makes him a monumental threat, and he deserves every single bit of praise he's currently absorbing.

