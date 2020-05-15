Shaw: Pogba has ingredients to be the best

Luke Shaw believes Paul Pogba has what it takes to become the best midfielder in the world, as Manchester United prepare to return to action.

The 27-year-old midfielder has endured an injury-scathed season, playing just eight matches around a frustrating ankle injury.

That clearly hasn't tarnished his reputation amongst team-mates though, former Red Ander Herrera also singing Pogba's praises this week.

Speaking in an interview with the official club website, Shaw heaped praise on Pogba and explained he has the tools to become the world's best in his position:

“Actually, probably the hardest player to get the ball off is Paul. He’s so big, strong, he’s got quick feet. You could ask any player in the team about that. I’d have to pick Paul as the toughest one to train against as well because it’s so tough to get the ball off him – he knows how to shield it away and he’s also got the best quality to deliver shots and passes too. To be fair, he’s got everything to be the best midfielder in the world."

Although there are still niggling doubts in my mind that the French World Cup winner already has one foot outside the door at Old Trafford.

Pogba could very well leave United this summer, although speculation regarding his future has seemingly died down in recent weeks, with speculation of a potential contract extension growing.

If he was to stay, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be keeping a genuinely-world class player to seriously form his rebuild around.

I for one can't wait to see Pogba line up alongside Bruno Fernandes for the first time in midfield. I'm sure United's forwards are just as excited at the prospect of serious creativity flowing behind them.

Be sure to check out the latest Paddock Podcast, involving interesting conversations after the signings that got away from United in the 11th-hour: