Shaw heaps praise on Solskjaer's man-management

Luke Shaw has spoken very fondly of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer whilst explaining how his man-management has helped reboot his career.

The 24-year-old grew from strength to strength following Solskjaer's arrival in December and went on to be named Manchester United's Player of the Season for the 2018/19 season.

Solskjaer's decision to push Brandon Williams into the first-team set-up has prompted further improvements from Shaw, who was hitting brilliant form before the break.

As part of Shaw's weekly diary on the official club website during the COVID-19 lockdown, he's taken time to heap praise on Solskjaer's man-management:

“[Solskjaer's played] a massive [role in my career]. He's helped me a lot on the pitch, but more so he's been one of the biggest influences off the pitch too, with the way he handles players. He knows what players need. I had a difficult couple of years before he came in; I think maybe he realised that and knew what I needed. He’s really helped me off the pitch. He obviously believes in me, he tells me that. That’s the confidence you need as a player: to have the manager believe in you.”

Another United manager who was widely hailed for his man-management skills was none other than the man Solskjaer commonly refers to as 'Boss', Sir Alex Ferguson.

Perhaps he gathered some skills from the legendary Scotsman on his way to taking over at Old Trafford, with many squad members praising the current harmony at the club.

I think the different sides to his personality Solskjaer has shown is really impressive and only bodes well for his potential as a manager.

The players clearly want to fight for him though, and that's seriously been showing on the pitch in recent times.

Be sure to check out this morning's instalment of Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock, where we discuss the latest news on Jack Grealish's potential arrival: