Shaw desperate for final chance

Luke Shaw today revealed his desire to finally play in a final for Manchester United.

The England international has gradually returned to form at United, keeping five clean sheets in his last six games in all competitions.

The former Southampton man has missed all four finals during his stint at the club, either through either or exclusion due to a dip in form.

"It is a massive ambition for me, I was there for the Europa League final, and the feeling, even though I wasn’t on the pitch, was a feeling I have not felt and I wanted more of", Shaw said.

"I wasn’t involved and that is what is pushing me on even more to get into this final, and others. We should be in finals and we should be in all competitions until the end. We are very confident at the moment.

Shaw hopes to feature in his first final for United this season.

Shaw has excelled at left centre back when deployed at a three at the back formation by Solskjaer, with reports in The Athletic this week stating that the club have been impressed with his ability to fight for his place against 19 year old Brandon Williams.

Shaw addressed the stiff competition at left back at today's conference at Carrington, stating he strides to not only improve himself, but Williams as a player also.

"Me and Brandon play in the same position but a few times we’ve played together and I’ve enjoyed it.

Although we’re both in the same position and we want to be playing, I want to help him and push him to be a great player that he can be", Shaw said.

"We’ll keep pushing each other in training, he’s pushed me more than I have been in the past and I think it’s good for the boss to have that competition for places."

Shaw will be looking to continue this rich vein of form, and seal United's place in the last 16 as United face Brugge on Thursday night in the Europa League.