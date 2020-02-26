Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
News

Shaw desperate for final chance

Ciaran Taylor

Luke Shaw today revealed his desire to finally play in a final for Manchester United.

The England international has gradually returned to form at United, keeping five clean sheets in his last six games in all competitions.

The former Southampton man has missed all four finals during his stint at the club, either through either or exclusion due to a dip in form.

"It is a massive ambition for me, I was there for the Europa League final, and the feeling, even though I wasn’t on the pitch, was a feeling I have not felt and I wanted more of", Shaw said.

"I wasn’t involved and that is what is pushing me on even more to get into this final, and others. We should be in finals and we should be in all competitions until the end. We are very confident at the moment.

Luke Shaw Brugge
Shaw hopes to feature in his first final for United this season.

Shaw has excelled at left centre back when deployed at a three at the back formation by Solskjaer, with reports in The Athletic this week stating that the club have been impressed with his ability to fight for his place against 19 year old Brandon Williams.

Shaw addressed the stiff competition at left back at today's conference at Carrington, stating he strides to not only improve himself, but Williams as a player also.

"Me and Brandon play in the same position but a few times we’ve played together and I’ve enjoyed it.

Although we’re both in the same position and we want to be playing, I want to help him and push him to be a great player that he can be", Shaw said.

"We’ll keep pushing each other in training, he’s pushed me more than I have been in the past and I think it’s good for the boss to have that competition for places."

Shaw will be looking to continue this rich vein of form, and seal United's place in the last 16 as United face Brugge on Thursday night in the Europa League.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Manchester United v Club Brugge Preview: Do or die in Europe

A preview of Manchester United's Europa League round of 32 second leg tie against Club Brugge on Thursday.

Patrick Ryan

Smalling reveals United dilemma

An update on the status of Chris Smalling as he continues to flourish on his loan spell at AS Roma in Serie A.

Ciaran Taylor

Di Maria hatred for United revealed

Angel Di Maria's hatred for Man United is so strong that he refuses to watch them on television...

Ciaran Taylor

Solskjaer vs Lampard: Why the media’s perception is wrong

A delve into one of the most discussed in the Premier League today, the comparison of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard.

Ryan Dundavan

by

Mahesh Pillai

Bruno Fernandes is the creative outlet Manchester United have been looking for...

A deep delve into the Bruno Fernandes man of the match performance against Watford on Sunday.

Casey Evans

Will Moussa Dembele be United's €100 Million Man?

An insight into whether Moussa Dembele is the fire power needed to propel United back to title contenders.

Patrick Ryan

Manchester United v Watford Review: Bruno steals the show

A review of Manchester United's comprehensive 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League.

Ciaran Taylor

Manchester United v Watford Team News

Team news ahead of Manchester United's crucial Premier League clash against Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ciaran Taylor

Alex Büttner: Where Are They Now?

Ever wonder what ever happened to the apparent heir to Evra's throne? Casey Evans takes a deep delve into the career of Alexander Büttner.

Casey Evans

Manchester United v Watford Preview: A must win

An in depth preview of Manchester United's clash against Watford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Patrick Ryan