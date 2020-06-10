Stretford Paddock
The overseas loan: Should United's prospects take the plunge?

Ronaldo Brown

As Manchester United’s campaign looks to get back underway in the next couple of weeks, the break has in fact worked in favour of the Reds, as it has allowed a paper-thin squad to get back to near enough full strength.

With every game from here on out carrying great significance, United’s promising youngsters on the periphery of the first team squad may appear surplus to requirements, especially within the short-term.

Also, within a season where the squad has been riddled with injury and squad depth being at a premium, the fact that a majority of these youngsters weren’t able to garner consistent minutes is a telltale sign that a loan away from the club is likely the way to go.

This will become even more prevalent as United will undoubtedly look to strengthen the transfer window and as a result, opportunities will only get slimmer for the youngsters currently on the fringes.

With the likes of Daniel James being rumoured to the possibility of a loan move to Leeds United next season, I’d like to turn my attention to the more new aged phenomena for young British players: the move abroad.

The likes of Ethan Laird, James Garner, Dylan Levitt and Teden Mengi should be able to draw inspiration of the recent success of players of their ilk developing there game abroad, rather than in the lower tiers of English football.

Although the domestic lower leagues are still a worthy crash course for learning, where youngsters are tested physically and mentally, it also has the tendency to be the epitome of a lion's den - possibly doing more damage than good.

Overseas, the recent successes of moves and loans include the likes of Rabbi Mattondo, Reiss Nelson, Marcus Edwards, Ronaldo Viera, Reece Oxford and most notably, Jadon Sancho amongst others.

Opportunity for young players to accelerate their growth is no longer confined to their domestic leagues as leaving the borders seems to be the most fashionable and beneficial choice.

Where the recent successes have only made young British players even more desirable on the continental market.

It will be interesting to see whether one of our own young prospects will also take the plunge, extending out of their comfort zones and making their mark on the European game.

On the back of potential loan success, they can return developed enough to make a push towards the United’s first-team squad.

