Sir Alex Ferguson Sends Message to Erik Ten Hag Ahead of Manchester United Move
Sir Alex Ferguson has sent his message to Erik Ten Hag ahead of his move to Manchester United.
The legendary manager retired from managing the Red Devils in 2013, and has since watched his team fail to impress for the most part.
After the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, it was decided that Ralf Rangnick would take temporary charge of the club.
After months of speculation, Ajax boss Ten Hag has now been confirmed to be the next man to try and succeed at the club.
Ferguson had this to say about the appointment, highlighting the importance of "Control" for the man in charge: "Well, I hope he does well because the club needs someone to get in control".
"I hope he does well, yeah."
There have been many rumours about a "Summer clear-out" at the club, and the amount of control the Dutchman will have will definitely almost certainly influence his success.
