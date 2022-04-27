Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Sir Alex Ferguson Sends Message to Erik Ten Hag Ahead of Manchester United Move

Sir Alex Ferguson has sent his message to Erik Ten Hag ahead of his move to Manchester United.

The legendary manager retired from managing the Red Devils in 2013, and has since watched his team fail to impress for the most part.

After the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, it was decided that Ralf Rangnick would take temporary charge of the club.

After months of speculation, Ajax boss Ten Hag has now been confirmed to be the next man to try and succeed at the club.

Sir Alex Ferguson

Ferguson had this to say about the appointment, highlighting the importance of "Control" for the man in charge: "Well, I hope he does well because the club needs someone to get in control".

"I hope he does well, yeah."

There have been many rumours about a "Summer clear-out" at the club, and the amount of control the Dutchman will have will definitely almost certainly influence his success.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Sir Alex Ferguson
News

Sir Alex Ferguson Sends Message to Erik Ten Hag Ahead of Manchester United Move

By Rhys James1 minute ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Villareal
Opinions

Report: It Is Revealed Where Manchester United Would Be Without Cristiano Ronaldo Goals

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Ralf Rangnick Confirms Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire Are Set to Miss Manchester United vs Chelsea

By Rhys James6 hours ago
de jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Is Believed To Be The 'Cornerstone Of His Winning Project' - Could Manchester United Land The Midfielder?

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago
Corner Flag
Match Day

Manchester United v Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League - UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
nunez
Quotes

Pundit Backs Darwin Nunez For Premier League Move Amid Manchester United and Arsenal Links

By Rhys James10 hours ago
imago1011002176h
Transfers

Manchester United Exploring the Prospect of Bringing in Leeds Midfielder Kalvin Phillips

By Alan Bince13 hours ago
Donny Van De Beek
Transfers

Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season

By Saul Escudero21 hours ago