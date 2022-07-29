Skip to main content

Sir Alex Ferguson Starts New Role at Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson, David Gill, and Bryan Robson have been given new roles in Manchester United's hierarchy by club chief executive, Richard Arnold.
Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail has reported an exclusive update from Manchester United's new hierarchy. Sir Alex Ferguson, David Gill, and Bryan Robson have been given new roles by club chief executive, Richard Arnold. 

Sir Alex Ferguson

Richard Arnold, who took over as chief executive of Manchester United from Ed Woodward in February, has made a new appointment.

Wheeler has reported that United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has been enlisted in a consigliere type role, reporting that,

‘Richard Arnold has set up a think-tank involving Sir Alex Ferguson, David Gill, Bryan Robson and John Murtough so he can draw on their experience on all aspects of the club.

It will give Sir Alex Ferguson more influence at Manchester United than at any time since he stepped down as manager nearly a decade ago.’

Bryan Robson

Arnold’s think-tank will be used to offer advice on issues that include the redevelopment of Old Trafford and Carrington. They will also be questioned on the club’s relationship with fans.

Wheeler added that their practical advice will cross over the border into the footballing realm as well.

He made it important to note, however, that their football expertise and thoughts will not undermine John Murtough’s work as director of football.

Woodward IMAGO PA Images

It is, perhaps, for this reason that Arnold has included Murtough in his new team of consultants. 

Arnold's move to appoint Ferguson, Gill, and Robson as advisors waiting on the wings contrasts heavily to Woodward's approach.

Woodward and Ferguson were reported to have not seen eye to eye on several occasions.

