Sir Alex thought Morrison was most talented he'd ever worked with

Alex Turk

Ravel Morrison's story doesn't fail to baffle the most of us to this present day and one rather notable name who saw his astronomical potential was Sir Alex Ferguson.

Morrison, now 27, is currently playing Premier League football with Sheffield United but many expected him to become the generational talent he promised to be in the Manchester United youth ranks.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has recently spoken of an interesting story regarding Sir Alex's thought on Morrison when he was United.

Speaking on The Football Show, quoted in the Metro, Redknapp revealed just how high Morrison was thought of by Sir Alex, who believed the midfielder was the most talented played he'd ever worked with:

"It’s one thing having talent, I remember talking to Sir Alex Ferguson about him and he said he’s the most talented player he’s ever worked with. But that’s one thing, talent doesn’t make up for everything. It’s about wanting to train harder than anyone else, be better than anybody else and not just wanting to turn up every now and again."

Redknapp is right, talent doesn't make up for everything and it's a real shame Morrison's career took the path it did after having such a high ceiling at youth level.

Perhaps it's true that the people around you off the pitch - family, friends, agents - are doing what's right for you and your career and Morrison may not have had that arm around him.

It's good to see he's still trying to prove himself at the highest level though, but that won't cure the regret of what could've been.

