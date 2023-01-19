Skip to main content
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Emerges As Favourite To Buy Manchester United, Dubai & Qatar Included

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Early odds have emerged surrounding the takeover of Manchester United with Sir Jim Ratcliffe leading the bookmakers odds.

Manchester United are the closest they have ever been to a full sale of the club by the current owners, the Glazer family. United are up for sale and billionaires are lining up to place their bids.

The first person to come forward and state their intention to buy the club is British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Sir Jim is a United fan and supported the club growing up and is in the running to buy the club.

The British man backed by his company INEOS has officially come forward to state that he is in the running. The 70 year old has a reported net value of around £12.5billion.

The latest odds have emerged following the publishing of the news and interest from Sir Jim. Others such as Qatar and Dubai have also been linked to buying the club.

Avram Glazer attended the FIFA World Cup to hold talks with Middle Eastern billionaires about the sale of the club, it was reported.

The latest odds can be found below;

Latest odds via Casinos En Ligne

Jim Ratcliffe/Ineos: 2/1

Dubai Sovereign Wealth Fund: 5/1

Apple: 8/1

Qatar Sports Investments: 8/1

Jim O’Neill: 10/1

Stephen Pagliuca/Larry Tanenbaum: 10/1

Amancio Ortega: 10/1

Josh Harris/David Blitzer: 10/1

David Beckham: 12/1

Jeff Bezos/Amazon: 16/1

Elon Musk: 33/1

Conor McGregor: 100/1

Donald Trump: 500/1

