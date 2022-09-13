Sir Jim Ratcliffe Still Open To Manchester United Takeover

Skip to main content
A new report has surfaced stating that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still open to purchasing Manchester United amid takeover silence.

Manchester United’s current owners, the Glazer family have stated their potential asking price for the club. 

A report emerged some weeks ago stating that the Glazers had named their asking price for United should someone be interesting in buying

The same report also stated that the Emirate of Dubai was open to the purchase of the club. 

However, a new report surfacing on Tuesday states that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still open to buying United

In the same report that has emerged from the French media states that Sir Jim has already eyed up a potential sporting director. 

Michael Knighton has stated for some time that Sir Jim should come forward while the opportunity is there to buy the club. 

The former United director is said to be the front of a consortium who would welcome regime change at the club.

The new report about Sir Jim comes from French media outlet, Le Parisien.

The report from Le Parisien says;

“Jim Ratcliffe, if his Manchester United takeover project is successful, would like to recruit Luis Campos to lead the English club's sports policy. 

“Jim Ratcliffe does not hide his desire to buy Manchester United, whose sale price has been set at 4 billion euros by the Glazer family.”

