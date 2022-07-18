Skinner On Zelem: 'Katie displays the values and qualities to captain this team'

Marc Skinner was no short of praise for Manchester United Women captain Katie Zelem after she penned a new deal at the club on Friday.

The 26-year-old midfielder's previous contract ran until the summer of 2023 but she has extended her stay at Old Trafford for one more year after she signed on the dotted lines of a new contract.

United Women manager Marc Skinner was no doubt delighted with his captain staying on for the forseeable future, and heaped praise upon her.

After she signed the new deal, Skinner said, "Katie displays the values and qualities to captain this team. We are delighted that she will continue to lead this group of players, on and off the field."

The former Juventus Women player was the leader of Skinner's women last season, and helped the team get to a fourth place finish in the Barclays FAWSL after a hard-fought battle for a place in the top three.

Skinner added, "Katie showed last season that she possesses the character to consistently challenge and improve herself, whilst pushing her team-mates to do the same. We look forward to Katie leading our team into many successful seasons to come."

