Skip to main content

Skinner On Zelem: 'Katie displays the values and qualities to captain this team'

Marc Skinner was no short of praise for Manchester United Women captain Katie Zelem after she penned a new deal at the club on Friday.

The 26-year-old midfielder's previous contract ran until the summer of 2023 but she has extended her stay at Old Trafford for one more year after she signed on the dotted lines of a new contract.

United Women manager Marc Skinner was no doubt delighted with his captain staying on for the forseeable future, and heaped praise upon her.

Marc Skinner

After she signed the new deal, Skinner said, "Katie displays the values and qualities to captain this team. We are delighted that she will continue to lead this group of players, on and off the field."

The former Juventus Women player was the leader of Skinner's women last season, and helped the team get to a fourth place finish in the Barclays FAWSL after a hard-fought battle for a place in the top three.

Skinner added, "Katie showed last season that she possesses the character to consistently challenge and improve herself, whilst pushing her team-mates to do the same. We look forward to Katie leading our team into many successful seasons to come."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marc Skinner
News

Skinner On Zelem: 'Katie displays the values and qualities to captain this team'

By Soumyajit Roy13 seconds ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Quotes

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Talks About The Importance Of Pressing In His Style Of Play

By Rhys James2 minutes ago
lisandro martinez
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Addressed Comments About Lisandro Martinez's Height Being A Problem To Play As Centre-Back At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero4 minutes ago
Katie Zelem
News

Manchester United Women Extend Stay Of Star Player At The Club

By Soumyajit Roy10 minutes ago
ronaldo arriving
News

Manchester United Considering Triggering Cristiano Ronaldo Contract Extension

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Man Utd vs Melbourne Victory
Match Day

Manchester United v Crystal Palace Match Preview | Pre Season Tour Australia

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
ten hag bangkok
Match Day

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace / Where To Watch (Pre-Season): TV Channel, Live-Stream, Kick-Off Time | Melbourne, Australia

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Luke Shaw
Opinions

Report: Left-Back Luke Shaw Has Broken The Silence On The First Two Weeks Of Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago