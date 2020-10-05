Deadline Day: Chris Smalling completes permanent Roma move

Chris Smalling has completed a permanent to AS Roma on Transfer Deadline Day, leaving Manchester United after 10 years at the club.

Speculation has been rife throughout the whole summer window regarding his exit and the move was completed in the dying minutes.

Smalling arrived at Old Trafford in 2010, being signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Fulham, and went on to make 323 appearances for the Reds, scoring 18 goals.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at AS Roma and impressed over in Italy, so much so that fans voted for him in the club's 'Team of the Decade'.

In a message to United fans, Smalling has tweeted:

"An incredible club, that I am proud to have been a part of. 10 years ago I could have only dreamt of everything we have achieved. I wish you all my very best, whilst I am saddened to leave I know you will continue to achieve great things!"

Smalling lifted the Premier League title in his first season at Old Trafford, before winning the trophy again in 2013.

He also won European gold in the form of the 2017 Europa League, as well as the FA Cup in 2016 and League Cup, also in 2017.

Smalling has played a big part for United post-Sir Alex Ferguson and leaves as one of the longest-serving players in the squad.

I wish Chris all the best over in Italy.

