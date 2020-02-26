Stretford Paddock
Smalling reveals United dilemma

Ciaran Taylor

Chris Smalling has not ruled out as a return to Manchester United following his loan spell at Roma amid speculation of an England call up.

Smalling joined Roma on deadline day of the summer window and has flourished at I Giallorossi this season, even being voted in the club's team of the decade.

His performances performances have not only alerted those at United, but also those in the England camp as Smalling has been a consistent in the Italian top flight this season.

On his desire to play for England Smalling told Sky Sports News: "I think I always sort of harboured those hopes and for whatever reason that hasn't happened over the last couple of years.

But the fact that obviously they are taking an interest, in terms of coming to Rome and seeing the games, hopefully I can keep putting on performances and that door can stay open and I can go through it," Smalling said.

Despite being dropped in 2017 by England manager Gareth Southgate overe question of his passing ability, Smalling has spoken of his desire to add to the already 31 caps under his belt.

"It would be amazing. Every cap that I've had, and it's been a little bit of a gap since the last one, but an amazing feeling. Whether that happens in March or not, I will never give up."

Smalling has silenced doubters with consistent performances for Paulo Foncesca's side this season, boasting a 90% passing accuracy across the 20 league appearances under his belt.

With questions raised over the performances of John Stones and Michael Keane this season, Chris Smalling himself  in the unlikely position of being in the Euro 2020 mix. 

