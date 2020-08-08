Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses calls to give Harry Maguire a rest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed claims that he should consider resting Harry Maguire amidst Manchester United's Europa League campaign this month.

The United captain was a surprise inclusion in Solskjaer's side that faced LASK Linz earlier this week, due to the game being a dead-rubber tie following a 5-0 away win in the first leg.

It was Maguire's 53rd game of his debut season at the club - the most of any player - a season which has seen him look jaded at times, and it's seriously no surprise.

However, speaking after United dispatched LASK at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Solskjaer was fairly conclusive about his thoughts on resting Maguire this month:

“First of all, he’s desperate to play, he’s the captain. There’s a reason why he’s the captain: he always wants to play, but he’s always ready to play. He’s missed one game, two games this season maybe through some illness, and I think he just gets sharper and sharper the more he plays. He’ll get his time off after this tournament, so no worries about that.”

Solskjaer is expected to set out his best team for the remainder of the competition, as United search for silverware to go with the third-place Premier League finish in his first full campaign as manager.

Copenhagen await in Cologne on Monday evening, where it's likely Victor Lindelof will return to the starting line-up to partner Maguire after being rested against LASK.

It's good to see the 27-year-old will be granted some time off after the conclusion of United's involvement in Europe, though.

He's certainly deserved it!

