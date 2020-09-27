Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses key star's slow start to the season

Paul Pogba's performance as Manchester United crawled across the line in a 3-2 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday was nothing short of disappointing.

The Frenchman only recovered from a positive COVID-19 test earlier this month, which limited his pre-season preparations amidst such a quick turnover.

That didn't stop Ole Gunnar Solskjaer starting him in both Premier League games so far though; two decisions that simply haven't paid off.

Just a week after a dire display saw him hooked midway through the second half in the Crystal Palace defeat, Pogba failed to inspire again at the Amex Stadium.

Solskjaer affirmed to the official club website that he's expecting Pogba's performances to improve once he regains match sharpness:

"He [Pogba] missed a lot of the pre-season because of his illness. He hasn't had internationals or the friendly against Villa. Of course, the two 60-65 minutes he's had will help him. He'll just get better and better."

The Frenchman recorded a measly 29% final third pass accuracy, created no chances, completed no tackles and made no interceptions in the middle of the park.

He doesn't look ready to be playing week in, week out and proved those calling for Solskjaer to give Donny van de Beek a deserved start against the Seagulls right.

When fit, there's no doubting Pogba is one of Solskjaer's most important assets. However, he isn't much use whatsoever at the current level he's able to operate at.

United have some huge fixtures on the horizon, but it seriously wouldn't be a bad idea to let Pogba recharge his batteries for a prolonged period.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...