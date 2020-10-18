SI.com
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses team selection in Newcastle win

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has addressed his widely-debated team selection in Manchester United's 4-1 win against Newcastle United on Saturday night.

Solskjaer made five changes and dropped the likes of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba following the 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

His selection drew plenty of questions, but the introduction of Pogba and Donny van de Beek prompted vast improvement to steer United towards the big three points.

Speaking after full-time, Solskjaer explained that he selected a team that he thought was capable of getting a result from the game:

"We have so many games coming up and you pick a team that you think is going to get a result in that game. You look at the opposition and you look at yourself and what is the best balance and I thought we found the right one today. There were some very good performances from the ones who came in since last time and the ones who came off the bench did really well. The ones who stayed on the bench as well - they were our supporters tonight so there was a great attitude and team spirit."

He went on to express that he always thought the goal to put United into the lead was coming:

The more chances we created and the more pressure we were building, I felt it [the second goal] would come. It was just about looking for the extra pass maybe, and not the finish too early. Don't panic, don't rush it. We spoke about this at half-time and five minutes before time, that's plenty of time [to score it].

