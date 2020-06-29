Stretford Paddock
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all-but confirms Angel Gomes exit

Alex Turk

With everyone distracted as Manchester United games keep coming thick and fast, it's gone under the radar that June ends at midnight on Wednesday.

What falls on that date? Well, those players who haven't been able to agree loan extensions return to their parent clubs, whilst out-of-contract players are released.

Earlier this month, it seemed like Angel Gomes was close to extending terms with United following a long period of uncertainty, but that now doesn't look likely with less than 48 hours remaining.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, Solskjaer all-but-confirmed Gomes' impending departure:

"I've got no news, nothing, so it doesn't look like it. To be honest, I’ve not heard from them last night or this morning, so it seems like that they haven’t managed to agree [a deal], so the answer is probably short and yes then."

The 19-year-old midfielder is a brilliant talent and I have no doubt he'll go on to play at a good level, but his head has admittedly been elsewhere this season.

Gomes hasn't performed to the best of his ability for the Under-23s team, whilst first-team chances have been limited due to his reluctance to commit his future at Old Trafford.

United fans will want him to go on and enjoy a solid career, but let's just hope and pray it doesn't transpire into another Paul Pogba situation.

Especially if he ends up at Chelsea...

