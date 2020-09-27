Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends Man United defender amid heavy criticism

Manchester United scraped their first Premier League win of the season at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, but many questions remain over ongoing defensive woes.

It took a Bruno Fernandes penalty after the full-time whistle to rescue United from more misery after Solly March's late equaliser at the Amex Stadium.

The 3-2 triumph may have recorded three points, but also means United have conceded five goals after just two league games this term.

One player under heavy fire following the game is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who still isn't looking like he's at full match sharpness.

United were regularly caught out with deep crosses to the far right post, where Wan-Bissaka's man was often left unmarked in a demonstration of calamitous defending.

The Reds were caught out by a deep cross for Crystal Palace's opener last weekend before they were made to pay for March's 94th-minute header on Saturday.

Solskjaer has explained to the official club website that Wan-Bissaka is eager to learn and will improve different parts of his game over time:

"He's [Wan-Bissaka] practising defending the back stick. He's a joy to work with, he wants to learn. He'll improve. Of course, the chance towards the end there, he'll also need help from other players. Every player in this league has strengths and weaknesses. We all know Aaron's [Wan-Bissaka] strengths, but one of his strengths is he wants to learn and wants to improve."

United don't look anywhere near full fitness, a worrying observation considering the club's upcoming run of Premier League fixtures.

Supporters will hope that Wan-Bissaka, and the rest of the squad for that matter, can up their game sooner rather than later.

