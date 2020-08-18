Why Solskjaer must solve United’s defensive midfield woes this summer

When Manchester United slumped out of the Europa league last Sunday against Sevilla, it was a bizarre and frustrating performance.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to BT Sport about the loss after the match:

“It's one of them - if you take your chances you’ll win comfortably but that’s not always the case in football.

“We have a young team – we had three years average less than them and I thought some spells today maybe showed that.

“It's not just in the box but the whole run up to the goal [Sevilla’s second] is disappointing…the recovery runs weren’t good enough and we should have stopped the cross maybe and cleared the ball when it got into the box.”

Manchester United’s performance was, much like their season, a rollercoaster. At times the front three along with Pogba and Fernandes were scintillating, and yet their failure to convert a second goal let Sevilla come back into the game.

Likewise, United’s wing-backs looked to have control of the match at points but ultimately both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams never looked convincing against Sevilla’s attacking moves down the flanks.

The centre backs should also be questioned, particularly Victor Lindelof’s role in Sevilla’s second goal where his body shape and positioning made it look as if he had completely switched off as Luuk De Jong netted the goal that would ultimately send Sevilla through.

The performance highlighted how Manchester United need to sign quality players to bolster the ranks and the first team.

A centre-back that can challenge Lindelof for the starting spot alongside Maguire and a right-winger who can start and rotate with the front three (Jadon Sancho being the big name) are the two main areas that United have been linked with looking to fill this transfer window.

However, it is once again the midfield that Manchester United should look to fix first, namely the defensive midfield position.

In the first half of the season, United lacked both creativity going forward and competent defensive cover in the midfield.

This allowed teams to press United easily and win back the ball high up the pitch as well as to allow good quality teams to dominate possession.

Other sides were able to wait out Manchester United ‘attacks’ until a mistake was inevitably made, which enabled them to counter-attack easily due to the lack of defensive cover such as in the case with Newcastle’s goal in the 1-0 loss at St. James’ Park.

As the season progressed, however, there was some joy to be had.

Matic was rehabilitated back into the side and, alongside Fred or McTominay, began to provide effective defensive cover and a controlled presence on the ball who could slow the game down when Manchester United needed him to.

With the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, United’s creative issues begun to be solved while Marcus Rashford returned from injury in a much more creative role which helped Mason Greenwood to thrive.

With the return of Pogba, however, Matic had to do more defensive work by himself.

Pogba, who played deeper than any other Manchester United midfielder at times, put in a shift defensively but generally played as a deep-lying playmaker and, alongside Matic and Fernandes, has been extremely effective.

Yet when Fred played the last two Europa League games, United’s midfield has looked less than competent at times.

Fred is a highly skilled footballer and has been one of Manchester United’s consistently good performers this season.

He should have a future at United, however, he is more suited to pressing than he is sitting back in front of the back four and this showed against Copenhagen and especially against Sevilla.

At times, Fred lost vital duels that allowed Sevilla to progress up the pitch.

His forward progression of the ball was good as was his ability to carry the ball forward, but this left only Pogba behind him to screen the defence who would be much better placed further forward.

In comparison to Matic, Fred is not as comfortable on the ball either and so was unable to slow the game down mid-way through both the first and second half when United needed to rethink and retake control of the game.

If Matic had started, or been introduced in the second half, United would have been more composed and self-assured on the ball. However United cannot rely on the 32-year-old Serbian and must start looking for a replacement.

Scott McTominay is a tireless and dynamic box-to-box midfielder who has been crucial to United’s season at points just like Fred.

However, he is not as good on the ball as Matic and is not ready to take over that role on a week-to-week basis in a side that should be looking to challenge for titles.

While Manchester United’s talks with Dortmund about Sancho have been well documented, as has their desire for another centre-back, it is finding a replacement for Matic that Solskjaer must make a priority.

Yet there has been nothing connecting United with an alternative to Matic, without whom the same problems as we saw against Sevilla will inevitably come up again when Matic is unable to play through injury or fatigue.

If Solskjaer wants to push this team forward in both the long and short term, he must look at a defensive midfielder.