'Blah, blah, blah' - Solskjaer delighted to prove the papers wrong

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seriously exceeded expectations in his first full Premier League season as Manchester United manager.

A 2-0 win against Leicester City on Sunday not only extended the club's unbeaten run to 14 league games, but also confirmed a third-place finish.

It's just the second time in seven seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson's 2013 retirement that United have finished in the top three of the Premier League, despite the club enduring their worst start in 30 years.

Speaking to MUTV, Solskjaer explained how big an achievement it was for United to prove the doubters wrong this season:

“I think we’ve seen it the whole season, it’s not been easy playing for Manchester United, if you look back and if you read all the papers – blah, blah, blah. I’ve actually done that the last few days and we were predicted [to finish] about sixth position and we’ve ended up third. Liverpool and City, of course, have been running away with it in the last couple of seasons so to get third is a massive achievement for the team. We are going places. You can see the DNA of Manchester United."

You could argue that finishing third in the league shouldn't be labelled as an achievement for United, but it's certainly progress.

When the Reds finished second under Jose Mourinho in 2018, the manner in which it came about seriously didn't feel like progress, but there's a whole new feeling now.

Solskjaer's recruitment at Old Trafford has been exceptional so far and is expected to strengthen his options further this summer.

If top targets Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish are initially added to this squad, there's no reason why United can't push on and improve next term.

The club are certainly going in the right direction under Solskjaer and long may it continue.

