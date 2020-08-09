Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'dreams' of lifting Europa League as United manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed he is 'dreaming' of lifting the Europa League as Manchester United manager this season.

The Norwegian great has only been in charge for a season-and-a-half and has already guided United back into Champions League football and to two semi-finals.

He seems to be eyeing silverware in his first full campaign in charge though, speaking ahead of Monday's quarter-final against FC Copenhagen in Cologne.

Quoted by The Mirror, Solskjaer explained how lifting a trophy as United manager would be different than back in his playing days:

“I am ambitious - and one of my dreams is to lift this trophy as a manager for this club. That would be the proudest moment of my life. I owe my football career to this club, so to lift a trophy as a manager would be the biggest achievement in my career. I was part of a fantastic team. Sometimes you just ride a wave on the sea you are in. The team I was in carried me. I contributed as well as I could, I was always ready for the team and the club. But if I could lift a trophy as a manager, that would be the proudest moment of my career without a doubt.”

The Reds are expected to field a strong team on Monday night as they look to reach their third semi-final in all three cup competitions this term.

If Copenhagen are dispatched as expected, Sevilla or Wolves await in the semi-finals before a potential showdown with Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan, FC Basel or Shakhtar Donetsk in the final.

