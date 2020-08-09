Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'dreams' of lifting Europa League as United manager

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed he is 'dreaming' of lifting the Europa League as Manchester United manager this season.

The Norwegian great has only been in charge for a season-and-a-half and has already guided United back into Champions League football and to two semi-finals.

He seems to be eyeing silverware in his first full campaign in charge though, speaking ahead of Monday's quarter-final against FC Copenhagen in Cologne.

Quoted by The Mirror, Solskjaer explained how lifting a trophy as United manager would be different than back in his playing days:

“I am ambitious - and one of my dreams is to lift this trophy as a manager for this club. That would be the proudest moment of my life. I owe my football career to this club, so to lift a trophy as a manager would be the biggest achievement in my career. I was part of a fantastic team. Sometimes you just ride a wave on the sea you are in. The team I was in carried me. I contributed as well as I could, I was always ready for the team and the club. But if I could lift a trophy as a manager, that would be the proudest moment of my career without a doubt.”

The Reds are expected to field a strong team on Monday night as they look to reach their third semi-final in all three cup competitions this term.

If Copenhagen are dispatched as expected, Sevilla or Wolves await in the semi-finals before a potential showdown with Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan, FC Basel or Shakhtar Donetsk in the final.

Be sure to prepare for United's clash against Copenhagen the right way, by watching The Preview on Stretford Paddock...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FC Copenhagen: 10 things you must know about United's Europa League quarter-final opponents

FC Copenhagen: 10 things you must know about Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final opponents

james-young

United in constant talks 'every day' to strike deal for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are reportedly in constant talks 'every day' to strike a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

United coaches share 'concerns' about two injury-prone players

Manchester United coaches reportedly share 'concerns' over two first-team players struggling with regular injuries.

Alex Turk

Is United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho now in serious doubt?

Is Manchester United's high-profile pursuit of Jadon Sancho starting to be shadowed with serious doubt?

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes strike nominated for Premier League Goal of the Season award

Bruno Fernandes' strike against Brighton & Hove Albion has been nominated for the Premier League's 2019/20 Goal of the Season award.

Alex Turk

United quartet nominated for Premier League Young Player of the Year award

Three Manchester United stars have been nominated for the Premier League's 2019/20 Young Player of the Year award.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses calls to give Harry Maguire a rest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has addressed calls to give Manchester United captain Harry Maguire a rest in the Europa League.

Alex Turk

Tahith Chong set to complete exciting Werder Bremen loan move

Promising Manchester United forward Tahith Chong is set to complete an exciting loan move to Werder Bremen for the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Alexis Sanchez has left United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez has left Manchester United on a permanent transfer, joining Inter Milan.

Alex Turk

Europa League Preview: LASK Linz (H)

Manchester United host LASK Linz at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as they look to secure passage into the Europa League quarter-finals.

Alex Turk