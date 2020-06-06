Solskjaer explains United mentality ahead of return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained how Manchester United are "looking forward" to making a return to action once domestic football returns later this month.

United are back in action for the first time in over three months on Friday 19 June, where a trip to face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur awaits.

Solskjaer is overseeing another brilliant patch in form and avoiding defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would match his record of 12 games unbeaten as manager.

Spirits are clearly high amongst the camp as preparations continue and United will be looking to make the same start as they did back in August against Chelsea.

Speaking to the official club website, Solskjaer characteristically sounded optimistic when discussing United's mentality ahead of the first game back:

“We’ve been looking forward to these games for ages really. The first game is two weeks from today so we need to step up the training and get an edge to our game again. Everyone knows that we will have to be at our best, have to be focused [against Spurs]. We know it’s a big game for everyone. We had Chelsea when we started the league this season so I’m confident that our players can go into the Tottenham game with that mentality of going there to play a very good game of football.”

After Spurs, United's final eight Premier League games are favourable and if they can get into a rhythm, we could see the brilliant form continue.

The Reds arguably have a slight edge by knowing what it's like playing in front of no fans, after mauling LASK Linz 5-0 behind closed doors before lockdown commenced.

Predictions are pointless at this stage though, so let's just wait for the show to get back on the road.

Be sure to check out Stretford Paddock's recent Q & A, where the lads take the opportunity to answer your questions on all things United: