Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unsurprisingly asked about Mason Greenwood once again in his post-match press conference on Wednesday night.

Greenwood scored his 17th goal of the season in the 1-1 draw against West Ham United at Old Trafford - equalling the tally of any Manchester United teenager in a single campaign.

His goal drew United level in another frustrating game on home turf, but Solskjaer made sure to speak positively in the aftermath.

Speaking after full-time, Solskjaer told fans to expect plenty more goals from Greenwood, with the season far from over:

"There'll be more games for him. He'll score more and hopefully, we'll have five more games and I'm sure that if he plays five games he'll score more. You expect it from him; when he's in and around the box you expect him to hit the target. One was blocked today by the defender, Ogbonna, and the other one he scored with, so we just have to keep teeing him up and giving him opportunities."

Greenwood is truly nothing like we've seen emerge from United's youth ranks for a very long time - with the hype surrounding him currently at an all-time high.

And so it should be; to look set to breach the 20-goal mark in your breakthrough season, nevermind at a club of United's stature is breathtaking.

He looks destined to be on the biggest stage for the entirety of his career and hopefully, the Reds can make that happen at Leicester City on Sunday.

Just one point is needed to secure Champions League football next season, and United's current attackers deserve to be amongst Europe's elite.

Be sure to watch the Stretford Paddock Review following Manchester United's 1-1 draw against West Ham United...