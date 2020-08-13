Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping to keep Jesse Lingard at United

It's been widely documented that Jesse Lingard hasn't been himself this season, and Manchester United fans certainly haven't let him forget that.

In a tough campaign on and off the pitch - which he's received a damning lack of compassion for - he's severely slipped down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pecking order.

Lingard has managed just four goals and one assist in 39 appearances this term, with two of those coming in his last three.

His form, mixed with the recent appointment of Mino Raiola as his agent, has led to mass speculation suggesting he's set to leave United this summer.

It appears that his manager is keen to keep him around though...

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth reports that Solskjaer wants Lingard to stay at Old Trafford and the feeling may be mutual:

"Solskjaer wants Lingard to stay, Lingard loves United, but he can't be given assurances on first-team football. He's not in the first XI at the moment and very rarely makes the bench it has to be said. He's unlikely to get those reassurances of playing time in the future. So decisions have to be made for Lingard, but they will be made once United have a better idea of potential arrivals."

Realistically speaking, Lingard certainly has 'something' to offer as a squad player if he goes against the script and stays at the club.

He won't even be in the squad every week, nevermind playing, and his future will most likely depend on whether he's okay with that.

Suggestions that he'll be forced out of Manchester are wide of the mark; his energy off the ball makes him an effective option under Solskjaer's style of play.

If you were to ask me, I'd say if you were to pick players that should be expected to leave United this summer, Lingard would be in the top three.

Not necessarily because Solskjaer doesn't want him, but it simply feels like the perfect time for a fresh start. Either at another Premier League club or more so, abroad.

