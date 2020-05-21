Solskjaer: 'I'd rather have a hole in the squad than an a***hole'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used a recent exclusive interview with United We Stand to stress that 'personal agendas' will not be tolerated whilst he's Manchester United manager.

It's the way he's gone about saying it that has truly made headlines, and this headline, though.

Just months into his stint as boss, Solskjaer sanctioned the exits of big-name duo Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku as part of bringing a new culture to Old Trafford.

That culture has been replicated by his transfer business, with all of his signings so far making a positive impact on and off the pitch this season.

Speaking in an exclusive in-depth interview with the United We Stand fanzine, Solskjaer was brutally honest about his stance on the types of player he wants at the club:

"I'd rather have a hole in the squad than an a***hole. Personality is so important. We're a team in a team environment. You want players to have a bit of ego and edge but they have to be able to adapt. There were other things I didn't like last year, some personal agendas which couldn't be sorted out until the summer. There will always be players who want to play more in football, but if a team is to be successful then players have to be available at different times."

Solskjaer also took time to praise his current crop of players, who returned to training at Carrington on Wednesday:

"In March 2019, players were physically tired, mentally tired and we had injuries. The players started with negative thinking, whereas now it's positive thinking. I feel in this group we don't have one bad apple."

Plenty of supporters of other clubs don't seem to understand that personalities on and off camera can differ, which has led to Solskjaer being treated like a fool.

The Norwegian has claimed plenty of scalps during his time at the helm so far though and it's common knowledge amongst United fans that he has a real mean streak about him.

A ruthless nature is required if you're to succeed at a club the magnitude of United and Solskjaer could very well have that. Excellent quotes.

