Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on relationship with Anthony Martial

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on his relationship with Anthony Martial and his transition to become Manchester United's No. 9.

Martial has enjoyed his time under Solskjaer so far and enters the 2020/21 season on the back of the best goalscoring campaign of his career to date.

The French forward was United's top scorer last term, netting 23 goals in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League.

In an exclusive Q & A on the official club website, Solskjaer explained how he has helped Martial embrace the No. 9 shirt at Old Trafford:

"I’m not sure [Martial] enjoys me being at him all the time about being in and around the box and not just showing his skills on either flank, but that’s where the goals are. I think Anthony has done all the work himself. I asked him if he saw himself as a no.9 and if he wanted to play there and take the shirt back and do what that means because there’s a responsibility [that comes with it]. I think he has proved to all his team-mates and the fans that he is one that really works hard for the team."

The 24-year-old will be hoping to kick start his season in a positive way this afternoon, with Crystal Palace visiting Old Trafford.

Palace began their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Southampton last weekend, but today's clash will be the opening fixture for United.

If Martial can get on the scoresheet this weekend, it'll be a great start to his hopes of building on his 2019/20 goal tally.

