Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Manchester United's main Premier League focus

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping Manchester United can close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

United achieved third-place last term, a joint-high since 2013, but finished 33 points behind champions Liverpool.

Even despite completing the league double over Pep Guardiola and City, the Reds finished 15 points behind as they were labelled 'the best of the rest'.

United host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this evening in what fans are hoping will be the start of a successful campaign.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer outlined what United need to in order to build on last season's progress:

“At the moment, our focus is to start the league well because no one is going to win the league in the first two months, but you lay the foundation for how the season is going to pan out. The next step is to move closer to the top two teams and let’s see how much of that gap we can close realistically. The two teams in front of us have been way in front of the rest. It’s a chasing pack and we want to be top of that chasing pack and, who knows, stranger things have happened in football [than overtaking Liverpool or City]."

It's a big ask to expect United to replicate a third-place finish, considering the impressive transfer business completed by top-four rivals so far this summer.

However, if Solskjaer isn't backed by the end of the transfer window, he'll be up for the challenge of closing that gap regardless.

