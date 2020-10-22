Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pinpoints Scott McTominay for special praise after PSG win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a bold call to keep Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba on the bench for Fred and Scott McTominay as Manchester United travelled to Paris Saint-Germain.

Both players, as they did at Newcastle United last Saturday, impressed in the middle of the park, and it's since been revealed that McTominay was somewhat handicapped

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that despite taking control of the midfield battle at the Parc des Princes, it may not have been a comfortable outing for the Scotsman.

It appears that McTominay was playing with just 50% of his eye sight in the first half, due to losing his contact lenses.

"Scotty played the first half with one eye as well, that was the most impressive thing because he lost his contact lens. That was impressive."

Solskjaer then went on to suggest that the win was even more impressive than the 3-1 triumph at PSG last year.

He explained that United showed proof that the team has developed since that famous night in the French capital.

"It’s a better performance this time than last, even though we won 3-1 [in 2019]. The performance this time, we showed we have developed. Scott and Fred were outstanding. They're in good form now. They're good players and played really well against Newcastle, they laid the foundation for the win in that game and laid the foundation for today as well.”

Have United turned a corner this season? We'll have to wait and see when Chelsea visit Old Trafford on Saturday.