Solskjaer ready to utilise squad during busy schedule

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he'll need to use all four corners of his Manchester United squad between now and the end of the season.

The three-month break in the 2019/20 season inflicted by the coronavirus outbreak has delayed the campaign, which is being planned to finish before the end of July.

In order to do that though, there's a lot of games to fit in including nine rounds of Premier League fixtures as well as the FA Cup, starting with the quarter-finals.

Speaking exclusively to the official club website, Solskjaer has explained his plans to utilise his full squad as the games start piling up:

“Well over the course of the rest of the season, yes. We have a big squad, a strong squad and at the moment, loads of these players can prepare for the first game and hope to play in the first game and then if you don’t play in the first, you might play the second or the third. So that’s what it is about at Man United, being in the squad, being in the team, being ready when you’re asked upon.”

Although the players have seemingly been keeping fit in lockdown, three months away from the pitch could seriously take its toll and regular rotation will certainly be necessary.

Solskjaer's players may be fit, but there's not a chance they're match fit yet and there are four games being played in the space of 12 days later this month.

If that schedule is an indicator of things to come before the end of the campaign, of course, Solskjaer will need to spread game time around more than ever before.

United return on Friday 19 June with a trip to North London to face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

