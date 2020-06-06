Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Solskjaer ready to utilise squad during busy schedule

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he'll need to use all four corners of his Manchester United squad between now and the end of the season.

The three-month break in the 2019/20 season inflicted by the coronavirus outbreak has delayed the campaign, which is being planned to finish before the end of July.

In order to do that though, there's a lot of games to fit in including nine rounds of Premier League fixtures as well as the FA Cup, starting with the quarter-finals.

Speaking exclusively to the official club website, Solskjaer has explained his plans to utilise his full squad as the games start piling up:

“Well over the course of the rest of the season, yes. We have a big squad, a strong squad and at the moment, loads of these players can prepare for the first game and hope to play in the first game and then if you don’t play in the first, you might play the second or the third. So that’s what it is about at Man United, being in the squad, being in the team, being ready when you’re asked upon.”

Although the players have seemingly been keeping fit in lockdown, three months away from the pitch could seriously take its toll and regular rotation will certainly be necessary.

Solskjaer's players may be fit, but there's not a chance they're match fit yet and there are four games being played in the space of 12 days later this month.

If that schedule is an indicator of things to come before the end of the campaign, of course, Solskjaer will need to spread game time around more than ever before.

United return on Friday 19 June with a trip to North London to face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

Be sure to watch the latest episode of Late Night Live with Joe Smith, where he addresses Liverpool's potential interest in Jadon Sancho:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Solskjaer explains United mentality ahead of return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained the mentality amongst his Manchester United squad ahead of a return later this month.

Alex Turk

United's top-four hopes boosted by interesting stat

Manchester United's hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League this season may be boosted by a very interesting stat.

Alex Turk

Rashford: United stronger now than before lockdown

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United are stronger now than before lockdown ahead of the season's resumption.

Alex Turk

Fernandes shares exciting message about Pogba

Bruno Fernandes has expressed his excitement at the prospect of linking up with Paul Pogba once Manchester United return to action.

Alex Turk

United's gruelling June fixture schedule revealed

Manchester United's first four fixtures ahead of the return of domestic football have been revealed and it looks to be a gruelling schedule.

Alex Turk

Premier League clubs can now make five substitutions

Once the Premier League resumes later this month, Manchester United will be able to make five substitutions every game.

Alex Turk

United reignite interest in signing Havertz

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz, according to a respected source in Germany.

Alex Turk

Date set for United's first game back after three-month break

Manchester United will return to action against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday 19 June, live on Sky Sports.

Alex Turk

Sancho No.1 Priority | Manchester United Transfer News | 03/06/20

James Robson of the Evening Standard reports that United are now focussing their efforts on signing Jadon Sancho and making him the priority signing this summer.

Mitul Mistry

Estudiantes confirm Rojo likely to make United return

Estudiantes have confirmed Marcos Rojo is likely to return to Manchester United following the expiry of his loan deal later this month.

Alex Turk