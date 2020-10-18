SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saves praise for three Man United stars in Newcastle win

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised three of his Manchester United players following Saturday's 4-1 win against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

After falling a goal behind very early on, goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford helped United to a huge three points.

Speaking after full-time, Solskjaer firstly paid tribute to club captain Maguire and stated he led by example:

"It was a test of character anyway after the 6-1 defeat last time and going 1-0 down so early on made it even more so. But it was great resilience, inspired by the captain. I thought [Maguire] was excellent. He scored a goal and led by example. [He did some] great defending. When we've got the ball, he's so calm and we can control it with him. And he had some great chances [to score more goals] as well. He’s always a good character around the place and I’m very happy for him because he’s had a couple of tough weeks since his last game for us."

Solskjaer also praised David de Gea, who pulled off one of the saves of the season so far to keep the score 1-1 in the second half:

"David does that and we've seen it so many times. It's one of those fantastic saves when you think it's going to go in. He's just got [great] arms."

Paul Pogba made a big impact after coming on, and Solskjaer made sure to express his delight with the Frenchman's efforts:

"Paul had some back and hip problems when he was away with France so it wasn’t right to start him today. We’ve got many big games coming up. Everyone has to perform when they come on, we've got competition for places. I’m delighted with everyone today and Paul put a good performance in when he came on."

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All you need to know: Newcastle United vs. Man United

All you need to know: Newcastle United vs. Man United

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses team selection in Newcastle win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has addressed his Manchester United team selection in the Newcastle win.

Alex Turk

Newcastle United 1-4 Manchester United: 5 Things We Learned

Despite going down in just the second minute, the reds never seemed to stop going for the win and ended up with what was a comfortable scoreline. Let's take a look at five things we learned from the game.

Austin Kevin

Confirmed United XI: Newcastle (A)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sprung surprises with his Manchester United team against Newcastle United.

Alex Turk

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United: Three Key Battles

This weekend's game starts a crucial four-week period where United will kick off their Champions' League campaign along with a premier league fixture against Chelsea crammed in between.

Austin Kevin

Man United's 2020 Summer Transfer Window: The Verdict

Man United's 2020 Summer Transfer Window: The Verdict

Keerthan Chandra

Jules Kounde: Man United identify Sevilla centre-back as potential January target

Manchester United have reportedly identified Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as a potential target for the January transfer window.

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba is a big fan of reported Man United target Eduardo Camavinga

Paul Pogba is a big fan of reported Manchester United target and France team-mate Eduardo Camavinga.

Alex Turk

Man United offer Juan Mata ambassador role after his retirement

Manchester United have reportedly offered Juan Mata an ambassador role after his retirement.

Alex Turk

Man United eyeing Eduardo Camavinga as potential Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Eduardo Camavinga as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

Alex Turk