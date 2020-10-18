Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saves praise for three Man United stars in Newcastle win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised three of his Manchester United players following Saturday's 4-1 win against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

After falling a goal behind very early on, goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford helped United to a huge three points.

Speaking after full-time, Solskjaer firstly paid tribute to club captain Maguire and stated he led by example:

"It was a test of character anyway after the 6-1 defeat last time and going 1-0 down so early on made it even more so. But it was great resilience, inspired by the captain. I thought [Maguire] was excellent. He scored a goal and led by example. [He did some] great defending. When we've got the ball, he's so calm and we can control it with him. And he had some great chances [to score more goals] as well. He’s always a good character around the place and I’m very happy for him because he’s had a couple of tough weeks since his last game for us."

Solskjaer also praised David de Gea, who pulled off one of the saves of the season so far to keep the score 1-1 in the second half:

"David does that and we've seen it so many times. It's one of those fantastic saves when you think it's going to go in. He's just got [great] arms."

Paul Pogba made a big impact after coming on, and Solskjaer made sure to express his delight with the Frenchman's efforts:

"Paul had some back and hip problems when he was away with France so it wasn’t right to start him today. We’ve got many big games coming up. Everyone has to perform when they come on, we've got competition for places. I’m delighted with everyone today and Paul put a good performance in when he came on."

