Southampton Manager Ralph Hassenhuttl Refuses to Be Drawn Into Manchester United Speculation

Manchester United's hunt for a permanent manager looked to have been between Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino, but Ralph Hasenhuttl has refused to add himself to their potential shortlist.

After collecting a well deserved point from Old Trafford less than a week ago, The German manager's name has quickly been banded around as a potential target for United's summer search.

However, the Saints boss was quick to shut down rumours, stating: "I don't want to talk about my future," when quizzed on a potential exit.

The 54-year old's St Mary's career has been full of ups and downs as he continues to impress with his relentless pressing style.

After a pair of 9-0 defeats in back to back seasons, the ship appears to be settling, with Southampton now increasingly difficult to beat, as proven by their recent win over Tottenham Hotspur.

While Hasenhuttl's managerial ability is undeniable, it remains to be seen whether Old Trafford would be a step too far.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

