Southampton vs Manchester United | Early Team News | Premier League | St. Mary's Stadium

Manchester United is getting ready as well as Southampton for their Premier League clash on Saturday 27 and we bring you the updates about the shape of both squads.

Both clubs had good recoveries in the league with Manchester United defeating Liverpool on Monday night and Southampton beating Leicester City on Saturday.

In addition, Southampton had played the Carabao Cup against Cambridge United managing to get a victory on Tuesday night.

If Manchester United wins on Saturday it could mean a jump upwards in the table up to the sixth position, of course, before any other Premier League fixture is played.

The last season both matches against the south-coast side ended in draws (1-1). Hopefully this campaign the story will be different in a positive way for the Red Devils.

According to a report from MUTV, the newly signed Casemiro could see himself on his debut this weekend, the Brazilian Midfielder has been training since today with normality and looking great.

It will be up to Erik Ten Hag as the Midfield trio that played against Liverpool (McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes) did an outstanding job to hold the Merseyside team.

Antony Martial started in the second half on Monday in his return from injury and assisted Marcus Rashford to net the second goal that gave the victory to Manchester United.

The Dutch manager could opt for Martial in the starting eleven instead of Anthony Elanga, it will be an interesting decision for Ten Hag.

Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri will not be called for Saturday's match as they are still recovering from their respective injuries, the Uruguayan is claimed to be out until September.

The 52-year-old will hold a press conference on Friday at 13:30 BST where the Dutchman could give away some hints about the possible lineup for the away fixture.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon